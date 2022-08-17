The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with comfortable air, and calm winds, as high pressure sticks around. However, the humidity starts to pick up tomorrow morning.

Your Thursday will begin with a mix of sun and clouds, before stay showers pop-up throughout the afternoon and evening.

More rain and thunderstorm chances move into the forecast overnight Thursday into Friday. These spotty thunderstorms will continue throughout the day Friday and into the night.

Continued thunderstorms remain in the forecast for Saturday and Sunday, with more scattered chances for Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday next week are shaping up to be warm and beautiful.