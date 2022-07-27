The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty showers arrive this evening, and will continue into the overnight hours for tonight. These spotty shower chances will continue into tomorrow as well, with a mix of clouds and sun, cooler temperatures, and low humidity for your Thursday.

Friday is looking to be a very nice day: mostly sunny, comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s, and dew points in the low 50s.

Saturday we begin our weekend warm-up here to end your July…83 degrees and mainly clear! Sunday is even warmer, as humidity begins to pick back up as well.

Scattered thunderstorms enter the forecast to start your week next week, before we reach the 90s again for the start of August.