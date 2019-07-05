Spotty shower or storm Friday afternoon

Another warm and muggy day is expected across NE Wisconsin on this Friday. A weak system will move through and bring a small chance for a shower or storm to the area later this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be above average once again in the mid to upper 80s away from Lake Michigan.

Scattered rain showers will continue into the overnight with lows in the 60s.

Less humidity returns by Saturday afternoon with highs near 80 under mostly sunny skies. Another nice day with lower humidity anticipated on Sunday with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Dry weather expected early next week with our next rain chance moving in by Wednesday.