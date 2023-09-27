The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A very slow moving area of low pressure that started over the eastern Great Plains and western MN, has now moved to just southeast of Wisconsin. This has provided rain, thunderstorms, and clouds over the past few days, and will continue to bring spotty shower chances all day long today.

By tonight, we start to dry out, and we’ll head to bed to mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow begins dry and cloudy as well, with the chance for a few passing sprinkles through the late morning/early afternoon. By late Thursday, all rain chances will be gone, and cloud cover will exit as well.

Lots of sunshine into the weekend.