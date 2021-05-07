Spotty showers, and a cool Mother’s Day weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cool and breezy day for Friday to wrap up the week, plus more pesky showers! A partly sunny sky in the morning with more clouds arriving this afternoon – that’s when highs will enter the lower 50, with upper 40s by the lake and up north. Just like yesterday, isolated light showers may pop-up anytime after 10am to sunset.

Skies will clear this evening and remain clear overnight. Winds will also lighten up at this time which spells a cold night going into Saturday. You will want to cover or tend to temperature sensitive plants as overnight lows will drop to around the freezing mark.

Saturday looks like a great day! Morning sun and afternoon clouds with a high increasing to 58 degrees – winds will also be light again. With some of those afternoon clouds, an isolated light shower can’t totally be ruled out, but not likely.

Mother’s Day on Sunday is looking cooler and cloudier. 54 degrees with another small chance for an isolated shower, but not enough rain to cancel any outdoor plans.