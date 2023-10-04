The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After starting October with three days of record setting temperatures, our highs will slowly tumble into the next few days.

Plan on the weather staying seasonably warm on Wednesday, but it will be windier with a rain chance. A front moving in will bring spotty rain showers from the morning into the early afternoon. That wind will be SW from 15 to 30 miles per hour. Temperatures not as warm as yesterday, but well above average in the mid and upper 70s!

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are expected, but some communities near Sheboygan and Manitowoc country could get an overnight shower or thunderstorm. Less windy by the evening with a low of 53 degrees.

Thursday, there is a rain chance across the north in the PM hours, but the rest of the area will have a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy again with a high of 71 degrees.

Temperatures take big hit on Friday. 57 degrees with rain developing later in the day.