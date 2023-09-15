The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds are building across the area this afternoon ahead of a passing cold front that will bring a spotty shower late this afternoon into the early evening. If you aren’t seeing a shower, expect cloudy conditions through the overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 50s.

Tomorrow we will see clouds to start, but sun will peak out in the early afternoon. This will help fuel the atmosphere to build some scattered showers with embedded thundershowers. High temperatures will be a touch cooler then Friday in the low 70s. Overnight lingering showers and cloudy before clear conditions build in, temperatures dropping into the low 50s.

Partly sunny for us on Sunday with temperatures dipping into the upper 60s. Monday looks breezy but mostly sunny. Temperatures should rise up to 80 on Wednesday.