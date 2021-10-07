Spotty showers continue Friday, then a very warm weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Cloudy skies and scattered light rain showers will continue through the overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s north to low 60s south.

Friday: Cloudy conditions will continue with on and off rain showers expected. The rain will be on the light side as highs push into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

The weekend forecast is looking very mild for both Saturday and Sunday as highs soar into the mid to upper 70s! It’ll be breezy both days with an isolated rain shower possible on Sunday. Monday brings a good chance for showers and storms with rain holding on into the early morning on Tuesday. The middle of the week brings more scattered rain chances as temperatures start to cool into the 60s for highs.