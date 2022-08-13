The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty shower chances continue overnight tonight and into the morning tomorrow. Overnight we will also see areas of patchy fog, primarily towards the Northwoods.

The end of the day tomorrow is shaping up to be much nicer than how we started the weekend, with a possible peak of sun in the evening. Temperatures will remain cooler tomorrow in the low 70s.

Monday and Tuesday are looking to be very nice days, with comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday we finally are feeling more seasonable temperatures for mid-August, before shower and thunderstorm chances arrive to end the week and kick off next weekend.