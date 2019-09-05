Spotty showers move back in

From Storm Team 5…

A little patchy fog out there as we begin Thursday, otherwise it’s going to be a mostly sunny morning. Clouds increase throughout the day ahead of rainy complex moving into Wisconsin. That may touch off an isolated shower early on, especially off to the north.

Temperatures will be WARMER today, but still slightly below normal with highs in the low 70s.

Rain chances bump up this evening and overnight. FOR THE EVENING: spotty showers are possible, meaning rain chances are still on the low end. OVERNIGHT: showers become more scattered for our communities. Lows will not be as cold – down to the upper 50s overnight.

Friday may also see a few isolated showers, but outside of rain it will be a cloudy start followed by a better chance for late day sun. Temperatures only reach the upper 60s for highs.

A mix of sunshine and clouds on Saturday, rounding out to be a fully dry day for the weekend! The high is 71 degrees.

Sunday only brings a chance for rain in the far SOUTHERN communities, otherwise a partly to mostly cloudy day with chilly afternoon! Sunday’s high is 64 degrees.

Warmer and dry for Monday with partly sunny skies and temperatures back to 70 degrees.

The warmest day of the week will be Tuesday with a high of 77 degrees. It will bring the chance for showers and thunderstorms scattered about the area during the day.