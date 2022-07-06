The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy through the night with lows cooling into the 50s. Winds will be light out of the east.

Thursday: Expect a mix of sun and clouds with the chance for showers and a few storms primarily during the second half of the day. Highs will return to the 80s with muggy conditions.

After a spotty rain chance early Friday we’ll see skies clear and lead to plenty of sunshine the rest of the day. The weekend is shaping up to be very nice as we’ll have plenty of sun with highs on either side of 80. Scattered rain chances return early next week with temperatures in the low to middle 80s.