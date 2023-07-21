The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a calm and sunny start to this Friday! An area of high pressure sitting over Minnesota keeps us dry and sunny until about the lunch hour. After that, an area of low pressure to our northwest will build in, giving us increased cloud cover and spotty showers that enter in late this afternoon and continuing into tonight.

Showers taper into the overnight hours before we are dry and partly sunny to begin your Saturday. By tomorrow early afternoon, expect spotty showers and thunderstorms that will continue through tomorrow night and clear by early Sunday.