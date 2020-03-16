Spotty showers to start the week

From Storm Team 5…

Radar picking up on a light wintry mix of snow and drizzle moving through northern counties to start the day. For the vast majority of the area this will be a mostly cloudy day for Monday, with highs bumping up to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A cold front digging into the state will bring a chance for an isolated rain or snow shower.

Tonight, more hit or miss rain/snow showers, otherwise just a cloudy night with a low of 28 degrees.

Tomorrow we are lucky with sunshine! St. Patrick’s Day will have a high near 43 degrees.

40 degrees again Wednesday, but more clouds will return with a chance for a wintry mix of snow and rain. Highest chance for snow is up north.

A new system will be one to watch Thursday into Friday morning. Thursday will bring mostly rain to the state. There will be a change over from rain to snow into Thursday night and Friday morning – and those snow showers will bring the chance for new accumulation Friday morning. It’s too early to tell just how much snow that could bring.