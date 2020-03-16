1  of  16
Closings
Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks First United Methodist - Appleton Fond du Lac Public Schools Gloria Dei Lutheran - Neenah Green Bay Elite Sports Kaukauna Area Schools Marinette Merryman Head Start Marinette Public Schools Moravian Church Green Bay Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Princeton Public and Parochial Syble Hopp School Thompson Center on Lourdes Tri-County Schools - Plainfield Union Congregational United Church -GB Wittenberg-Birnamwood Schools

Spotty showers to start the week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

From Storm Team 5…

Radar picking up on a light wintry mix of snow and drizzle moving through northern counties to start the day. For the vast majority of the area this will be a mostly cloudy day for Monday, with highs bumping up to the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. A cold front digging into the state will bring a chance for an isolated rain or snow shower.

Tonight, more hit or miss rain/snow showers, otherwise just a cloudy night with a low of 28 degrees.

Tomorrow we are lucky with sunshine! St. Patrick’s Day will have a high near 43 degrees.

40 degrees again Wednesday, but more clouds will return with a chance for a wintry mix of snow and rain. Highest chance for snow is up north.

A new system will be one to watch Thursday into Friday morning. Thursday will bring mostly rain to the state. There will be a change over from rain to snow into Thursday night and Friday morning – and those snow showers will bring the chance for new accumulation Friday morning. It’s too early to tell just how much snow that could bring.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Bay Port girls reflect on season"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Boys season cut short of state tourney"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays of the Season and more"

3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "3/14/20 High School Sports Xtra: Prep Spotlight Wrightstown girls basketball"

Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrightstown defeats Lake Mills in the Division 3 State Semifinals"

Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hortonville girls basketball playing for gold"
More Weather