The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

This morning begins very similar to yesterday’s — areas of patchy fog and smoke, a mix of sun and clouds, as well as average morning low temps. The patchy smoke that has mixed down to the surface will last until the lunch hour today.

However, by the late morning an area of low pressure to our west will provide spotty showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoon today. These are very unlikely and most of us stay dry with partly cloudy skies through tonight.

After midnight tonight, showers and thunderstorms will return, and the heat and humidity that has built in from the Southwestern US will provide the energy to strengthen these storms and potentially make them severe. The main threats with this system will be large hail and damaging winds, but we do have a low tornado chance as well. More severe weather sits southeast of Green Bay.

The worst of this system will sit over us from about 6am through 11am, giving Lambeau Field to see the chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms to begin training camp tomorrow. This storm system should clear out around 4pm tomorrow afternoon.