Spotty showers tomorrow, heat and humidity to end the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tuesday night showers will wrap up early. Mostly clear skies will move in with temperatures dropping into the 50s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Wednesday will start off dry. Then spotty showers and storms will once again arrive in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies and highs near 80 will be expected for Thursday.

On Friday, the chance of storms returns in the afternoon lasting until Saturday morning. Highs on Friday and Saturday will be in the low 80s.

