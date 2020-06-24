Spotty showers wrap up tonight, storms return Friday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wednesday night spotty showers will wrap up near sunset. Mostly clear conditions overnight with lows in the 50s.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

On Thursday, temperatures will approach 80 in many spots with sunshine. Humidity will begin to increase into Friday.

Friday will start dry before showers and thunderstorms approach the area in the afternoon. Some of these storms could turn severe. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday, clouds exit early with temperatures in the low to mid 80s once again. To end the weekend and to begin next week, sunny skies and highs in the 80s will be expected. The humidity also sticks around through the early parts of next week.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badgers return to campus for voluntary workouts"

Community chips in to help Green Bay business

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community chips in to help Green Bay business"

Royster on KBO Fans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Royster on KBO Fans"

Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay's Will Ryan follows in father's head coaching footsteps"

WIR returns to racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR returns to racing"

Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base

Thumbnail for the video titled "Will Ryan hopes to energize Green Bay fan base"
More Weather