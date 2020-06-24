Spotty showers wrap up tonight, storms return Friday

Wednesday night spotty showers will wrap up near sunset. Mostly clear conditions overnight with lows in the 50s.

On Thursday, temperatures will approach 80 in many spots with sunshine. Humidity will begin to increase into Friday.

Friday will start dry before showers and thunderstorms approach the area in the afternoon. Some of these storms could turn severe. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

Saturday, clouds exit early with temperatures in the low to mid 80s once again. To end the weekend and to begin next week, sunny skies and highs in the 80s will be expected. The humidity also sticks around through the early parts of next week.

