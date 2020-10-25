Spotty snow flurries late tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will continue to linger into the overnight hours ahead of our next system that will arrive tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight once again get into the 20s.

Sunday will start of dry with persistent cloud cover. By the afternoon hours, some brief snow flurries will get into parts of Northeast Wisconsin. The best chance of snow will come in the evening to overnight hours on Sunday. Accumulations will likely be nothing more than a dusting with most flakes melting quickly. High temperatures for Sunday struggle to get to 40 degrees.

Sunshine finally returns to Northeast Wisconsin Monday. Chilly temperatures will remain with high in upper 30s.

Lots of sunshine expected throughout much of the forecast period. In the middle of the week, temperatures will begin the steady increase into the weekend. Next Saturday could see temperatures back into the 50s.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE