Spotty snow flurries tonight, then melting snow next week

Weather

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The clouds will steadily increase tonight as a weak system moves through the area. We are lacking enough moisture to produce any amount of measurable snowfall, so mainly flurries are possible through the overnight with a couple snow showers along the lake. Lows will stay above zero for the first time in 12 days!

Skies will be mostly cloudy on Thursday with temperatures continuing to moderate closer to average in the mid to upper 20s. Most of the day will be dry, but a flurry or two can’t be ruled out. Winds will be light out of the north.

We’ll cool temperatures back into the lower 20s Friday and Saturday. Sunday brings our next chance for snow showers as highs moderate into the lower 30s. We’ll have plenty of melting snow for at least the first half of next week with highs pushing well into the 30s and even lower 40s for Tuesday.

