Spotty storms expected Tuesday afternoon

The weather headlines for this afternoon call for a few pop-up thunderstorms for the afternoon hours.

We will continue with a blustery stretch of days as well as a storm system churns north and a broad area of high pressure to our south.

Eventually a northwesterly turn to our wind on Wednesday will help to keep most spots in the 60s for highs.

The temperature trend has us in the 60s for Wednesday back up close to 80 by Thursday with another cool down going to Labor Day weekend. The holiday weekend is looking mainly day with highs in the low to mid 70s. There will be a chance for a shower or t-storm on Monday.

There’s a large storm system to our north circulating through the US Canadian border that is bringing in the round of the blustery westerly winds along with some of these pop-up showers and thunderstorms. There is a surge of cool air working in from Canada that will get here for tomorrow on a strong west wind for Wednesday.

The forecast for today will be for sunny to partly sunny skies — a breezy day with spotty thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 50s.

And for tomorrow, clouds a little bit of sunshine still rather windy and cooler with highs in the mid and upper 60s.

The extended forecast has a chance for some showers and thunderstorms on Thursday as we warm up to near 80. Then on Friday sunshine and cooler temperatures with highs in the low 70s. Expect a dry Saturday and Sunday stretch with highs in the low 70s. There will be a chance for shower thunderstorm for both Labor Day and Tuesday.

