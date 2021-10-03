Spotty Sunday Storms

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: We start our Sunday with clouds and fog along with a few isolated showers and t-storms. You can expect a few more showers and t-storms around the area for Northeast Wisconsin. Similar to Saturday, mostly cloudy to cloudy skies when not getting any rain. High temperatures will be cooler in the lower 70s for most.

Packers forecast: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower or t-storm for the tailgate, expect temperatures to be in the upper 60s. Kickoff should be in the lower 70s with the chance for a shower or t-storm, but widespread rain is not expected. Winds will be N/NE 5-15 mph.

Next Week: Mostly clouds skies to start the work week, but then sunshine for a good portion of the week. Temperatures right near 70 degrees will settle in. The next rain chance does not come until Thursday.