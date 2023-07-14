The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad weekend ahead! Today, tomorrow, and Sunday expect a mix of sun and clouds for a majority of these days with a chance for a spotty thunderstorm in the late evening. The reason for these clouds and storms is because of an area of low pressure off to our west. This combined with the heat and humidity is providing the fuel and energy needed for a late day t-storm. Most of us stay dry, and by no means is any day this weekend is a washout.

Enjoy!