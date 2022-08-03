The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty thunderstorms continue throughout the day today. The first round of thunderstorms is to finish up here by 8am, and then cloudy skies to follow for the early afternoon. More scattered thunderstorm chances return by the later afternoon today, before clearing skies are on tap for this evening. Today will be very hot and humid with temperatures in the mid 80s, and dew points in the upper 60s, giving way to a more tropical feel.

Tomorrow will be a nicer day, with comfortable temperatures, mostly sunny skies, and less humidity.

Friday is shaping up to be mainly clear and humid, with temperatures back in the mid 80s.

Rain chances return for Saturday afternoon and evening, with temperatures in the low 90s for the start of your weekend, and dew points back into the tropical levels. These spotty thunderstorm chances will continue into Sunday and Monday with temperatures dropping back into the upper 70s. Tuesday is looking to be a very nice day: mostly sunny and nice.