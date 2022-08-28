The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A stretch of thunderstorms moves through Northeast Wisconsin during the overnight hours, giving way to lots of cloud cover, some patchy fog, and few isolated showers for Monday morning wake-up. Tomorrow will also be very humid, breezy, and warmer with temperatures around 87 degrees.

Tuesday through the rest of the work week is shaping up to be almost perfect: lots of sunshine, slightly above average temperatures, and comfy air.

Your weekend is giving way to mix of clouds and sun and a touch of humidity in the air.