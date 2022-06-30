The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty thunderstorm chances stick around as we head into the evening and overnight hours, and could linger as long as the early morning tomorrow. The heat and humidity has returned today, however, with a daytime high of 88 degrees.

We are back to more seasonable temperatures for tomorrow with a high of around 83, and sunshine to return by the early afternoon hours. This continues into Saturday before another slight chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

This slight chance of thunderstorms continues into Sunday before spotty showers and thunderstorms throughout the day for your Fourth of July.

Even more rain chances for next Tuesday and Wednesday before a sunnier day by next Thursday.