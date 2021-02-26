Spotty wintry mix tonight, beautiful start to the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Friday night’s forecast will bring a weaker system into the region. This will give areas a spotty chance at a wintry mix with the focus being to the south and along the lakeshore. Low temperatures will be close to 30 degrees.

A beautiful day can be expected on Saturday. Clouds from overnight will eventually clear up, leading to a mix of sun and clouds. Then, clouds fill back in during the evening hours. High temperatures in the upper 40s, some could get close to 50.

Snow could be in the northwoods near breakfast on Sunday. The rest of us will likely see rain or a wintry mix. The wind will also start to pick up in the afternoon as some spots starts to clear out a touch.

Breezy start to next week, Monday and Tuesday will be breezy. Winds generally out of the NW (Monday) and SW (Tuesday) gusting to 40 mph. Monday is looking like our only cooler day in the forecast with highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Good news is temperatures will be back up in to the mid to upper 40s in the middle parts of next week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

