From Storm Team 5…

We stay mostly clear into Sunday night, before overnight clouds move in and we are mostly cloudy into Monday. A weak cold front will drop in and could bring a flurry or a light snow shower. Highs will be in the mid/upper 30s.

Tuesday brings the arrival of our next storm system. This one will bring a band of light snow/mix Tuesday afternoon along a warm front lifting north.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s, but a good bet for rain showers will also arrive.