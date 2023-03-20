The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A couple of good things happening on this FIRST DAY OF SPRING! We put winter behind us at 4:24 pm when the equinox occurs. Plus, the wind speeds will be going down from yesterday – expected to be around 5 to 15 miles per hour on this Monday. Highs will hit 40 degrees in Green Bay, mid and upper 30s up north, and lower 40s in southern counties. Plan on some cloud cover and partial sunshine, plus a small chance for light rain or flurries in the afternoon.

Tonight, mainly cloudy skies when the winds pick up again. NE winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour overnight and a low of 24 degrees.

Tuesday could bring another round of light rain and snow during the day along a warm front. That will be a brief chance with most of the day ending up dry. The high is around 38 degrees. Another batch of widespread rain/snow will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday. This round of showers could bring an inch or two of slushy snow up north, while most will get little, if any.