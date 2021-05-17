Spring heat and more showers Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A bit of a foggy start for some folks as patchy dense fog will reduce visibility less than a mile in the morning. When the fog goes away, the rest of Monday will be filled with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will make it feel like summer in the upper 70s and lower 80s – but around 60 degrees by the Lake Michigan shoreline. SE winds from 5 to 12 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Tonight stays nice with mostly clear skies and a low only in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. A light breeze out of the SSE may bring some fog on shore from Lake Michigan.

Tomorrow will also be a nice day, just a little cooler. Partly sunny and breezier, keeping temps above normal in the lower 70s. Rain showers are possible from the late afternoon to the night, with most of that rain holding off until after the sun goes down.