From Storm Team 5…

Tuesda night, partly to mostly cloudy skies when the winds pick up again. NE winds from 10 to 20 miles per hour overnight and a low of 24 degrees.

Tuesday could bring scattered snow/rain showers during the day along a warm front. That will be a brief chance with most of the day ending up dry. The high is around 37 degrees.

Another batch of widespread rain/snow will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday. This round of showers could bring an 1 to 3″ of slushy snow across the north, while most will get little, if any to accumulate.