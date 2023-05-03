The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Three good things happening with today’s weather! You’ll see the sun come back with partly cloudy skies this morning, then mostly cloudy skies later in the day. The next good thing will be lighter winds from the north at 5 to 15 miles per hour. Finally, the temperatures will go up taking the chill out of the air. Highs will be in the upper 50s in the afternoon, and around 50 degrees by Lake Michigan.

Mostly cloudy for tonight and there is a chance that our northwoods could have a few light rain showers around. The low is 38 degrees.

A couple hit/miss showers across our area tomorrow along our boundary. Otherwise, plan on partly sunny skies with many dry hours. The highs will be cool near the lakeshore in the upper 40s, Green Bay around 61 degrees, and southwest counties could reach the mid and upper 60s. Wouldn’t be surprised if a 70 was nearby.