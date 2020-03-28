Spring’s first thunder and soggy weather continues

From Storm Team 5…

Soggy and blustery weather continues…

Expect more rain and a few t-storms to move through Saturday evening. The main concerns will be a flooding threat as more rain swells the high rivers and a persistent northeast wind helps to cause shoreline flooding around the bay and lake. Ice shoves will also be likely on the western side of the bay and Lake Winnebago so be aware for that if you live near the shores.

Severe weather is not expected across our portion of the state, but by evening on Saturday a few storms that do move through could produce small hail.

The storm system will move overhead Saturday night and early Sunday morning as showers taper for a few hours. Rain will be scattered in nature through the late morning and afternoon on Sunday as the storm system departs to our northeast. Winds will turn out of the west and northwest which could lead to ice shoves on the eastern shores of the Bay and Lake Winnebago. A light wintry mix will be possible late in the day Sunday especially north of Green Bay.

Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 40s.