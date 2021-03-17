St. Patrick’s Day rain and snow

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Light rain and snow showers will expand across the state for St. Patrick’s Day, bringing a pesky chance for scattered precipitation. As temps warm up into the upper 30s and lower 40s, any snow will make a transition to rain. By the afternoon, most

Tonight, the evening showers that favor the southern-half of the viewing area will move away, leaving a cloudy sky. Overnight winds will start to pick up. The low is 32 degrees.

Tomorrow will be windy day! Northeast winds could go as high as 35 or 40 miles per hour at times during the day. You’ll get morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with a forecast high of 42 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Appleton North keeps rolling with win over Neenah

Gamblers knocks off Dubuque in a weekday thriller, 6-4

Notre Dame prepares for second shot at season

St. Norbert's baseball off to hot start

Green Bay Phoenix head coach Will Ryan on Sports Xtra

High School Sports Xtra: Top 5 Plays from Winter Sports Season

More Weather