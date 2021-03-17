St. Patrick’s Day rain and snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Light rain and snow showers will expand across the state for St. Patrick’s Day, bringing a pesky chance for scattered precipitation. As temps warm up into the upper 30s and lower 40s, any snow will make a transition to rain. By the afternoon, most

Tonight, the evening showers that favor the southern-half of the viewing area will move away, leaving a cloudy sky. Overnight winds will start to pick up. The low is 32 degrees.

Tomorrow will be windy day! Northeast winds could go as high as 35 or 40 miles per hour at times during the day. You’ll get morning clouds and afternoon sunshine with a forecast high of 42 degrees.