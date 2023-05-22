The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Wildfire smoke came back to our skies on Sunday and will linger around Wisconsin to start the week.

More hazy sun than clouds out there Monday and it will be warm again. Upper 70s to around 80 degrees with south winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour. Next to Lake Michigan will have highs in the upper 50s and lower 60z. If any rain should pop-up in the afternoon, the highest chance will be near the UP of Michigan.

Just a few clouds mixing with stars tonight. The low is 52 degrees.

Hard to beat the weather Tuesday. A little warmer than today with a high of 81 degrees. The hazy sunshine will be back.

A Canadian cold front will drop into the northwoods late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. There won’t be a huge chance for showers, but communities north of Appleton have a shot at rain to get the day started. Wednesday’s highs struggle behind this front with a temperature only reaching 61 degrees.