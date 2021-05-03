Starting the week with fog and more soaking rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Much cooler weather incoming for Monday comparted to how warm it was over the weekend. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s, and some communities further south may hit 60 degrees. Plan on keeping the umbrella handy with scattered showers and possibly a weak thunderstorm from the morning into the evening.

Some showers or rumbles of thunder will still be out during the first half of the night. Following that, it will remain cloudy the rest of the night with low temps around 43 degrees.

Through today and tonight rainfall potential will range from 0.5 to 1.5″ in many communities which is, for some, on top of the inches that came down over the weekend. Green on the map is for 0.5 inches or less of new rain accumulation. Blue is 0.5 to 1.5″.

Skies will remain cloudy for most of Tuesday, plus winds will kick up from the NNW around 10 to 20 miles per hour. We will remain cool in the middle and upper 50s for highs.

Sunshine returns again for Wednesday. That sun should help get us close to 60 degrees which at this point is still below our normal high for early May.