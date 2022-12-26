The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plan on cold temperatures hanging on for now, with much warmer air by the end of the work week. Monday will bring a mix of clouds and sunshine with a high of 17 degrees. Those wind chills will be mostly in the single digits.

A cold night tonight even with mostly cloudy skies. The low is 4 degrees.

Slightly warmer for Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 23 degrees. Winds will become gusty midday and afternoon with a southwest breeze around 15 to 25 miles per hour. A weak clipper will bring some light snow or a wintry mix in the northern half of the area later in the day.

We pull out of the deep freeze Wednesday! Mostly cloudy with a high ABOVE FREEZING at 34 degrees!