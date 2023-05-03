The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spring has finally (re)sprung!! We saw temps in the low 60s/upper 50s today, which was much different than the weekend we just had.

Today began with lots of sunshine thanks to an area of high pressure to our south. However, there is an area of low pressure to our northwest, which has been bringing a weak disturbance to northwestern WI today, and what provided the cloud cover that we have seen increasing this afternoon.

Into the rest of this evening, we keep the cloud cover around with a chance for a passing sprinkle northwest of Green Bay. By tonight, cloud cover decreases a touch, so we’ll call tonight partly cloudy. I think we bottom out around 38 degrees.

Tomorrow, that system moves closer to our area, and we keep the cloudy skies around with a chance for a passing light shower throughout the day. It’s not until Friday afternoon where we could see slightly heavier rain move through, which will primarily be southeast of Green Bay, including the chance for some thunder.

An easterly/southeasterly wind this evening will allow us to keep the warm air streak going! We top out around 60 degrees, and the next week remains around average.