Staying warm through Christmas

From Storm Team 5…

It’s going to be another warm day, not quite as warm as yesterday but still keeping highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s for Monday. You’ll get a little filtered sunshine in the morning followed by more clouds throughout the day.

Tonight will be a pretty calm and tranquil. Mostly cloudy skies with lows a bit below freezing in the upper 20s.

Christmas Eve on Tuesday stays warm with a high of 41 degrees! Expect more melting snow through the day, but it won’t melt with sunshine. It will be a cloudy day with patchy fog or drizzle during the day.

More fog, drizzle, and clouds with us for Christmas Day on Wednesday. It will be yet another warm December day with a high near 40 degrees.

44 degrees and warm for Thursday. Mostly cloudy skies the rule again with a chance for a spotty light rain shower.