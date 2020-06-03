Stays warm, but less muggy into Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A great day coming back Wednesday following violent storms that crossed through the southern half of the viewing area Tuesday night.

Outside of some cloud cover in the morning, lots of sunshine will return with highs getting to the mid 80s later on. The kicker is there will be LESS HUMID as dew points fall below 60 degrees.

Tonight a weak wind shift line crosses in, and that will kick up some clouds. It does appear to be a dry night, but isolated sprinkles can’t totally be ruled out. The low is 57 degrees.

Tomorrow will also be a nice day, mostly sunny and 83 degrees. The next chance for rain will be late at night where a few thundershowers may bump into area once again.

Friday may also bring some showers early in the day, but sunshine will come back for the afternoon. The high is 80 degrees.

Saturday looks great with low humidity and slightly cooler temps in the mid 70s.

Sunday brings back more clouds with a cooler high of 70 degrees.

