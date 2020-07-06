Steamy air makes for stormy air at times

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A rinse/repeat forecast for the next couple of days as hot and humid weather stays with us, and thunderstorms forming during the hottest part of the day.

Tonight, the front will stall over the northern half of the state and still bring a small chance for a thundershower or go by in our area. Otherwise, the night will be mainly dry with partly cloudy skies. The low is mild at 71 degrees.

Tomorrow that same boundary will continue on it’s way, firing up more scattered afternoon/early evening thunderstorms. The high is 88 degrees as rain chances slow down the heating process a bit.

Wednesday will bring the week’s warmest. Mostly sunny and 92 degrees, and a small chance at a pop-up shower.

Thursday and Friday have favorable conditions for scattered showers and thunderstorms, nothing that lasts all day. Both days feature highs around 90 degrees.

Saturday looks sunny with another small pop-up shower chance. The weather turns a little more comfortable with lower dew points, and the high falls a smidge to 84 degrees.

Sunday, sunny and comfortable with a high of 84 degrees.