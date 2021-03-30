Still breezy as chilly air moves in

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight, clouds decrease later on in the night for the early morning hours. The cold front that passed Northeast Wisconsin on Tuesday will continue to cause temperatures to dip. Lows will be in the upper 20s. Wind will remain breezy tonight out of the west at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow will be a chilly one considering the warmer temperature we have had for Spring. Highs will only be in the upper 30s. On and off clouds will be accompanied by winds out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunshine will be in the forecast for Thursday, but the cooler air will still be in place.

Friday is when the temperatures climb back into the low 50s. By the weekend, Northeast Wisconsin will be back into the 60s with sunshine.