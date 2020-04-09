Still breezy Friday, watching storm system Sunday & Monday

Scattered rain and snow showers will taper this evening with a partly cloudy sky taking us through the overnight. There could be a few flurries especially north of Green Bay late tonight. Lows will cool to near 30 with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. A breezy northwest wind in the morning will start to taper through the afternoon. Clouds will increase on Saturday with temperatures reaching for the lower 50s as winds turn out of the southwest ahead of a storm system which will bring a chance for rain to the area by Saturday night.

A strengthening storm system will be passing to the east of Wisconsin Sunday and Monday. As it does it will bring a good chance for rain and snow to the state. Details on the track and amount of moisture able to move this far north is still uncertain meaning there is a low confidence on who could see snow with this system. Those details will become more clear over the next 24-36 hours so stay tuned to the latest forecasts. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower 40s before falling into the 30s on Monday with strong north and northwest winds.

Temperatures remain at least 10° below average Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. A few flurries are still possible on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Temperatures should get closer to the lower 40s next Thursday.

