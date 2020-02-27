Still chilly Friday, but temperatures get warmer this weekend

A cloudy and chilly Thursday will give way to clearing skies and cold air once again tonight. Look for lows to dip into the single digits to lower teens for overnight lows. It will likely feel below zero with the wind chills as west breezes will be around 5-15 mph.

We get back into more sunshine by Friday, but it will be another below average day for highs as they only reach for the mid and upper 20s. Winds will continue to stay on the blustery side out of the west to northwest at 10-20 mph.

Highs will then get closer to average in the lower 30s Saturday with a mix of sun and clouds. A bigger push of mild air moves northward on Sunday which will bring highs into the middle 40s with a little more cloud cover.

Our temperature trend continues to highlight highs that will be above average much of next week. Look for those highs to be in the mid to upper 30s through much of the week. Dry conditions on Monday will give way to a chance for a light mix of rain or snow on Tuesday before dry weather returns Wednesday and Thursday.