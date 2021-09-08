Still cool Thursday, but getting warmer to start the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Scattered clouds and light rain showers will end early this evening and leave us with a clear sky through the overnight. Lighter winds are anticipated which will allow lows to cool into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Thursday: A sunny start to the day will give way to a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s which is slightly below average for this time of the year. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

The week wraps up with a beautiful day of weather with highs in the middle 70s. The weekend begins breezy and warmer as highs reach for the lower 80s. There could be a spotty shower or two on Sunday before we dry out on Monday with temperatures in the 70s. Another chance for rain showers enters the forecast by Tuesday.