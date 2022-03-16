The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will be on the increase as a weak cool front approaches the area. A spotty light rain shower can’t be ruled out along the front. It’ll be a mild night as lows cool into the 30s and low 40s.

Thursday: St. Patrick’s Day will come with lots of clouds and temperatures in the 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

A storm system Friday into early Saturday will bring parts of the viewing area a snowy mix of precipitation. Some slushy snow accumulation will be possible Friday into Saturday. Skies will clear out Sunday with temperatures in the middle 50s. Our weather turns a little more gloomy and unsettled next week with multiple chances for rain and snow showers. Temperatures will gradually cool back to seasonal levels for the middle of next week.