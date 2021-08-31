Still nice as August wraps up

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…
Holding onto nice, late-summer weather as August wraps up. Tuesday will have more clouds than yesterday as rain showers from Iowa push some moisture our way. Temps will be cooler than yesterday with highs in the lower and middle 70s. NE wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Tonight they skies will clear out again by the evening and hold overnight. This will lead to a cool night with lows in the 50s, upper 40s up north.
Gorgeous weather out there as September begins on Wednesday. Back to lots of sunshine with a high of 74 degrees.