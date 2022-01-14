Still watching lake effect snow tonight

Tonight: Lake effect snow showers are possible with a decent northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph. The main counties we could see these snow showers are Brow, Door, Kewaunee, and Manitowoc. A few spots could pick up 1-3″ within a few miles of Lake Michigan.

The northwoods will have partly cloudy skies which will allow temperatures to drop below zero. Elsewhere, lows in the single digits away from the lakeshore with mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday: A couple of lake effect snow bands possible in the morning diminishing in the afternoon along the lakeshore. Partly sunny skies everywhere else with highs in the mid-teens.

Sunday: We will start off mostly cloudy. By the afternoon, a line of snow showers will be crossing our which could bring some snow accumulations but nothing significant. Most of the snow will completely exit the lakeshore before midnight. Highs in the low 20s.