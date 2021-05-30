Storm chance on Memorial Day, temperatures on the rise

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday: Some sunshine to start the day will give way to afternoon cloud cover. Temperatures will be a touch warmer than Saturday with most locations reaching for the upper 60s. It will be cooler lakeside.

Tonight: We’ll have some cloud cover through the night with a small chance for a spotty rain shower. Lows will cool into the 40s north with lower 50s elsewhere.

Memorial Day: We start the day dry for any services that are scheduled. By the afternoon, showers and storms will be possible as highs warm into the lower 70s. A few storms could be strong with hail and gusty winds.

Temperatures continue to moderate through the week with a small rain chance Wednesday. We should be well into the 80s as we wrap up the week and start the new weekend.