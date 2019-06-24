Storm chances and warmer this week

A few rain showers will move through the area during the overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

A dry start to Monday will give way to more showers and storms by the afternoon. A few of the storms could produce heavy rain and small hail. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for most of the area with a south wind.

A few spotty showers and storms will continue on Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday is looking very nice as highs reach for the low to middle 80s under mostly sunny sky. The 80s will continue through the rest of the work week with another chance for showers and storms Thursday and Friday.