Storm chances increase Tuesday, more rain Wednesday

Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

An area of showers and storms across northern Wisconsin early Tuesday morning will weaken as they continue to move eastward. A few showers will still be possible especially north and west of the Fox Valley as we start the day, but a better chance for showers and storms will arrive late this afternoon and into the evening.





The stronger storms late this afternoon and evening will bring the threat for gusty winds, large hail, and heavy rain. The tornado threat is low. The strongest of the storms will exit the area around midnight with a few more rain showers will still be possible through the overnight.

A mostly cloudy sky will keep temperatures in the 70s on Wednesday. There will be more on and off rain showers throughout the day. Drier and sunnier weather will return to wrap up the work week with temperatures pushing into the mid and upper 80s.

A hot and humid weekend is on tap with highs both days around 90 degrees. There will be a chance for showers and storms on Saturday with a smaller chance for rain by Sunday. Highs early next week continue to look warm with temperatures in the middle 80s.

