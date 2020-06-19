Storm chances to start Father’s Day weekend

Friday night brings the risk of showers and thunderstorms primarily for areas west of the Fox Cities. Lows will drop into the 60s overnight.

To start Father’s Day weekend on Saturday, showers and thunderstorms will be the overall threat for northeast Wisconsin. The severe risk is low while high temperatures top out in the mid 70s.

On Sunday, showers stick around early before clearing out in the afternoon. Highs on Father’s Day will be near 80.

The start to next week will begin with spotty storm chances along with highs in the 70s.

